Hogwarts Legacy Free Summer Update Adds Photo Mode, Felix Felicis Potion Recipe and More

The top-selling video game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, has a free summer update for players across its many platforms. The update adds a Photo Mode for capturing and sharing screenshots, a Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest, a Felix Felicis potion recipe and a new broomstick.

The update is now available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as Windows PC.

Avalanche Software, the game's developer, shared details about the update on a Twitch stream Thursday morning. In addition to bug fixes and gameplay improvements, the update also adds the following: the Onyx hippogriff mount, the Shopkeeper Cosmetic set, the Lavender Borealis, Circular Taped Spectacles and even an Azkaban prisoner's outfit that some fans point out is a reminder of an ill-conceived Hufflepuff quest.

There's also a Talent point reset function that offers players the chance to reassign their skill points at a cost of 200 gold per point.

While some players might have hoped for more game content, the update's Photo Mode does add lots of customization options and the cosmetics are now available to players on other platforms than PlayStation, where some of the items were timed exclusives.

If you didn't get a chance to play the game last year and want to get started, CNET has a guide for new players.