Hidden Folks brings seek-and-find puzzle fun to Apple Arcade

Apple

Remember the Where's Waldo children's puzzle book series? If you have fond memories of finally locating the bespectacled man clad in that iconic red-and-white sweater, Apple Arcade's latest addition -- Hidden Folks from Adriaan de Jongh -- is worth checking out.

In Hidden Folks, you'll explore tiny, hand-drawn environments to find different items and characters. Instead of stagnant images, the levels are animated and interactive -- water ripples, people and animals roam around, fish swim and butterflies flutter in the foliage. The game rewards exploration with fun sounds and interactions. Tap a tree, and the animal you're looking for might poke its head out. Tap a cluster of leaves, and you might find a sleeping camper or a nest. The black-and-white design adds a challenging aspect to the game.

In addition to those who enjoyed Where's Waldo, fans of Collage Atlas from John William Evelyn or Patterned from Borderleap will enjoy Hidden Folks.

Hidden Folks arrives fully unlocked for Apple Arcade subscribers, but you can also purchase the game in the App Store for $5.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.