Here's the $25,000 Mario Kart Watch from TAG Heuer

Don't worry, there's also a cheaper version -- for $4,300. Neither of them are smartwatches.

Corinne Reichert
Corinne Reichert
TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches
TAG Heuer has two versions of its Mario Kart watch.
TAG Heuer has produced a Mario Kart luxury watch with Nintendo. The price tag? Well, there are two watches to choose from, depending on how accommodating your budget is: a $4,300 watch or a $25,600 version.

"Ready to race for the finish line?" TAG Heuer asked in an Instagram post. "We're excited to announce the result of our latest Nintendo Europe collaboration: our newest TAG Heuer Formul1 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph."

The watch features a little Mario in his kart on the watch face and another engraved on the back of the watch. It also sports tiny power-ups on the date area, like the star, blue shell and mushroom; the "Mario Kart" logo inscribed along the bezel; and a black leather watch band with red stitching.

The $25,000 version has a little racing Mario, blue shell and Bullet Bill on the tri-compax dial, and a transparent back.

You can register on Oct. 17 to get early access to the less expensive watch online on Oct. 20, or sign up for notifications for the $25,000 version. Registrations are available in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan.

This isn't TAG Heuer's first Nintendo collaboration; the luxury watch brand also introduced a Super Mario version of its Connected smartwatch last year.