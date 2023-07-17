Handheld Gaming Consoles Will Soon Require Replaceable Batteries

The next generation of handheld gaming consoles could all have batteries you can replace yourself, thanks to a new regulation in the European Union.

The European Council adopted the rule on July 10, as reported earlier Monday by Eurogamer. The rule is designed to ensure sustainability and reduce battery waste.

"Batteries are key to the decarbonisation process," Teresa Ribera, Spanish minister for the Ecological Transition, said in a statement. "End-of-life batteries contain many valuable resources, and we must be able to reuse those critical raw materials."

The regulation "will apply to all batteries including all waste portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries, industrial batteries, starting, lightning and ignition (SLI) batteries (used mostly for vehicles and machinery) and batteries for light means of transport (e.g. electric bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters)," the European Council said last week.

This would also include portable handheld gaming consoles, like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

It means you would be able to remove and replace your own gaming console battery by 2027. Portable batteries must be "readily removable and replaceable by the end-user at any time during the lifetime of the product," according to the new rule.

Companies will also be required to provide information on the carbon footprint of their batteries, including the battery's components and recycled content, a QR code with more info and a "battery passport." Labelling requirements will kick in during 2026, and QR code requirements by 2027.

While this new regulation will only apply in the EU, it could result in console makers ensuring replaceable batteries worldwide rather than making a separate device for the European market. Nintendo and Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EU's crackdown on e-waste has also seen it make the USB-C charging cable standard across all devices from 2024. Apple will have to switch the iPhone from its proprietary Lightning cable to USB-C to comply.