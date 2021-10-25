The evolution of the iPod Moderna booster approved Ryan Gosling could play Ken in upcoming Barbie movie NFL 2021: How to watch without cable Uncharted movie trailer PS5 restock tracker
Halo Infinite's campaign showcase: How to watch, start times

It's been more than a year since we last saw the Xbox console exclusive's campaign mode, but Microsoft is giving us a peek Monday.

Halo Infinite releases Dec. 8, and we're getting a a fresh look at its campaign on Monday.

 Microsoft

Microsoft is giving us a look at Halo Infinite's campaign Monday, ahead of the highly anticipated game's Dec. 8 launch on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC. The campaign overview video goes live at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/12 a.m. Tuesday AEST), and it's embedded below.

It'll be our first time seeing the Microsoft exclusive first-person shooter's campaign mode since some fans expressed concerns about the game's visuals in a summer 2020 gameplay demo. The game was subsequently delayed by more than a year.

The game will launch with its single player campaign and multiplayer, but campaign co-op and the Forge level editor mode won't come until 2022.