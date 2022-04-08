Academy Bans Will Smith for 10 Years Pink Floyd Reunites for Ukrainian Protest Song Tesla's Texas Cyber Rodeo iOS 16 Rumors WordleBot Critiques Your Wordle Skills PS5 Restock Tracker
'Halo Infinite' Season 2 Lone Wolves Kicks Off May 3

Get ready for more maps, modes and a new Battle Pass.

Oscar Gonzalez
Time for the next season of Halo infinite multiplayer.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode will start its second season on May 3, according to a new trailer from developer 343 Industries. In store for players are more multiplayer maps, balance changes and a new Battle Pass.

Halo Infinite season 2, dubbed Lone Wolves, will add new content to the game when it launches. Included is a new Arena map, Catalyst, and another Big Team Battle map, Breaker. Two multiplayer modes will be available on May 3: a free-for-all elimination mode called Last Spartan Standing and a mode called Land Grab, which appears to be similar to the older Halo games mode King of the Hill. The second season will also have a Battle Pass, which will let players unlock ways to customize the look of their Spartan. 

Another new addition in season 2: the Lone Wolf Spartans. Joseph Staten, head of creative for Halo Infinite, said in a March blog post that these Spartans are hunters that operate deep in enemy territory. He didn't provide specifics on how the Lone Wolves will play a part in the second season.

Halo Infinite players with the season 1 Battle Pass, which costs 1,000 in-game credits or approximately $10, won't see their pass expire on May 3 and can continue to unlock all the first season's content.