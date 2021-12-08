Halo Infinite: Here's when you can get the game today

Xbox

Halo Infinite, the long-awaited return of the Microsoft franchise, is being released today, Dec. 8, for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and PC.

While Microsoft dropped the free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite last month, the full single-player campaign launches on Wednesday. To help eager fans across the globe get ready, the official Halo account on Twitter shared the launch time for the new game across regions.

Here's the breakdown of the times:

7 a.m. NZDT (on Dec. 9) in Auckland

5 a.m. AEDT (on Dec. 9) in Sydney

3 a.m. JST (on Dec. 9) in Tokyo

2 a.m. HKT (on Dec. 9) in Hong Kong

11:30 p.m. IST in New Delhi

9 p.m. MSK in Moscow

9 p.m. AST in Riyadh

7 p.m. CET in Berlin

8 p.m. GMT in London

3 p.m. BRT in Sao Paulo

1 p.m. EST in New York

12 p.m. CST in Mexico City

10 a.m. PST in Seattle

Today is the day.



If you're curious about when #HaloInfinite launches in your region, we've got you covered. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/WLjwR79Q25 — Halo (@Halo) December 8, 2021





Halo Infinite costs $60, preorders for the game -- along with a new Halo Xbox Series X console bundle -- are available at major retailers.

More to come.