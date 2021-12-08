New iPhone SE, 3 Apple Watch models coming? Moderna booster shot and omicron Popeye's meme kid now state football champ Squid Game: Most trending TV show in 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
Halo Infinite: Here's when you can get the game today

The game launches today for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and PC.

halo-infinite-box-art-blogroll-1595423634469-1596224358515-160w
Xbox

Halo Infinite, the long-awaited return of the Microsoft franchise, is being released today, Dec. 8, for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and PC. 

While Microsoft dropped the free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite last month, the full single-player campaign launches on Wednesday. To help eager fans across the globe get ready, the official Halo account on Twitter shared the launch time for the new game across regions. 

Here's the breakdown of the times:

  • 7 a.m. NZDT (on Dec. 9) in Auckland
  • 5 a.m. AEDT (on Dec. 9) in Sydney
  • 3 a.m. JST (on Dec. 9) in Tokyo
  • 2 a.m. HKT (on Dec. 9) in Hong Kong
  • 11:30 p.m. IST in New Delhi
  • 9 p.m. MSK in Moscow
  • 9 p.m. AST in Riyadh
  • 7 p.m. CET in Berlin
  • 8 p.m. GMT in London
  • 3 p.m. BRT in Sao Paulo
  • 1 p.m. EST in New York
  • 12 p.m. CST in Mexico City
  • 10 a.m. PST in Seattle


Halo Infinite costs $60, preorders for the game -- along with a new Halo Xbox Series X console bundle -- are available at major retailers. 

