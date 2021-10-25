Halo games online services for Xbox 360 ending in January

Bungie

Halo fans still spending time on their Xbox 360 will have a few more weeks before the service gets shut down. Developer 343 Industries on Monday updated the new sunset date to Jan. 13, 2022, for Halo games on the older Xbox console. The date had earlier been set for December.

Since fall 2019, 343 Industries has been planning for the end of support for the Halo series for the Xbox 360. This includes online multiplayer, matchmaking, challenges and other online features for several games including:

Halo: Reach

Halo 4

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Even though online services will be gone after Jan. 13, Halo fans can still have LAN parties with games like Halo 3, Halo 4 and Halo Reach. They can also play online co-op together with squads.

Monday also saw new info for the next Halo game, Halo Infinite. That entry in the franchise comes out on the Xbox series consoles on Dec. 8.