Halo games online services for Xbox 360 ending in January

More time to play Halo Reach.

Xbox 360's time is truly coming to an end

Halo fans still spending time on their Xbox 360 will have a few more weeks before the service gets shut down. Developer 343 Industries on Monday updated the new sunset date to Jan. 13, 2022, for Halo games on the older Xbox console. The date had earlier been set for December.

Since fall 2019, 343 Industries has been planning for the end of support for the Halo series for the Xbox 360. This includes online multiplayer, matchmaking, challenges and other online features for several games including: 

  • Halo: Reach 
  • Halo 4 
  • Halo 3 
  • Halo 3: ODST 
  • Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary 
  • Spartan Assault 
  • Halo Wars 
A list of features for the games that will still be around after Jan. 13

Even though online services will be gone after Jan. 13, Halo fans can still have LAN parties with games like Halo 3, Halo 4 and Halo Reach. They can also play online co-op together with squads.  

Monday also saw new info for the next Halo game, Halo Infinite. That entry in the franchise comes out on the Xbox series consoles on Dec. 8. 