Gucci designs $10,000 Xbox Series X

Gucci

Microsoft's Xbox Series console just celebrated its one-year anniversary on Wednesday. Gucci gave its take on the console with a limited edition version that will retail for $10,000.

Gucci and Microsoft partnered to produce the limited edition Xbox Series X console. The luxury fashion company made only 100 sets, which include a laser-cut system using the original Gucci Rhombi design, two customized Xbox Series controllers with red and blue stripes, a Gucci hard case case for the Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All for the price of $10,000, which is a bit more than the $500 retail price of the Xbox Series X.

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV — gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

Gucci will sell these limited edition Xboxes on Nov. 17 and they're only available at select stores across the globe.

The Xbox Series X has been hard to find on retail shelves this past year, similar to its competition, the PS5. It's only going to get tougher to find as Black Friday nears.