Grab this Kingdom Hearts all-in-one deal for $20

Square Enix

For for PS4. This is a fantastic deal for anyone who hasn't played the first three games in the series, as well as those of us (like myself) who haven't had the chance to play the other games in the series, such as Chain of Memories and Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX.

You can play this every game, and move through the plot one game at a time, discovering the subtleties of the world around you and filling in the story gaps that many of us experienced with Kingdom Hearts I, II, and III. But more importantly, you'll have the chance to meet new characters and enjoy unique gameplay that was unheard of at the time. Take advantage of this offer before it eventually returns to its regular $40 price.