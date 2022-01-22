Grab this $10 Play and Charge Kit for Xbox and never have to stop a session again

Insignia

In gaming, little is more disappointing than running out of juice for your controller in the middle of a session. Those days will be a thing of the past with the right kit to help you recharge without interrupting your game. Simply plug in and keep playing with no downtime. Plus, you can save money in the long run and help the environment by reducing battery waste. Snag the at Best Buy.

The Play and Charge Kit includes two key features: a rechargeable battery pack and an extra long 9-foot cable. The 1200 mAh battery will replace the disposable AA batteries typically found in Xbox controllers to allow players to play longer between charges and it can charge as you stay connected to the console and play. The 9-foot cable allows you to spread out comfortably even when you're connected, but when sufficiently charged, gamers can also disconnect from the 9-foot cord and play wirelessly while relying on the battery pack alone.