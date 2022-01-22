Meat Loaf dies at 74 Intel's $100B chip 'megafab' Twitter will showcase your NFTs Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2 Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle tips
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab this $10 Play and Charge Kit for Xbox and never have to stop a session again

Stop replacing batteries or recharging controllers in the middle of a game. Xbox Series X | S wireless controllers can play and charge with this cheap, convenient kit.

xboxplaycharge.jpg
Insignia

In gaming, little is more disappointing than running out of juice for your controller in the middle of a session. Those days will be a thing of the past with the right kit to help you recharge without interrupting your game. Simply plug in and keep playing with no downtime. Plus, you can save money in the long run and help the environment by reducing battery waste. Snag the Insignia Play and Charge Kit for just $10 at Best Buy.

See at Best Buy

The Play and Charge Kit includes two key features: a rechargeable battery pack and an extra long 9-foot cable. The 1200 mAh battery will replace the disposable AA batteries typically found in Xbox controllers to allow players to play longer between charges and it can charge as you stay connected to the console and play. The 9-foot cable allows you to spread out comfortably even when you're connected, but when sufficiently charged, gamers can also disconnect from the 9-foot cord and play wirelessly while relying on the battery pack alone.