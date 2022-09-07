Gotham Knights Trailer Dives Into Batman Family's Origins

Batgirl is one of the four playable heroes in Gotham Knights.
WB Games Montreal
Gotham Knights will take us to a city without Batman, shining the spotlight on his allies Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. A new behind-the-scenes trailer for the upcoming game dropped Wednesday, and Warner Bros. Games Montreal developers dived into the heroes' comic book inspiration.
The game comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on Oct. 21.
This article will be updated shortly.
Get the CNET TVs, Streaming and Audio newsletter
Become a home entertainment expert with our handpicked tips, reviews and deals. Delivered Wednesdays.