Gaming

Gotham Knights Trailer Dives Into Batman Family's Origins

Developers reveal how the upcoming game reimagines Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
source-gothamnightsbatgirl
Batgirl is one of the four playable heroes in Gotham Knights.
WB Games Montreal

Gotham Knights will take us to a city without Batman, shining the spotlight on his allies Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. A new behind-the-scenes trailer for the upcoming game dropped Wednesday, and Warner Bros. Games Montreal developers dived into the heroes' comic book inspiration.

The game comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on Oct. 21.

