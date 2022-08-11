Samsung Event: Everything Announced Disney Plus Price Hike NFL Preseason Schedule Deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4 Best 65-Inch TV Origin PC Evo17-S Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Monkeypox Myths
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Google Searches For Games May Give a New Result: Launch it on Cloud Gaming

So seamless, you're surprised it wasn't tested sooner for faster access to cloud gaming.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
08-google-stadia
Sarah Tew/CNET

Google seems to have a new feature in the works for its search engine: when you look for a video game, the search results will have a "Play" button to launch it in the cloud gaming service of your choice. 

Google search is apparently offering buttons to launch games for several services, including Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce. The process is pretty seamless, as The Nerf Report's Bryant Chappel, who first found the feature, demonstrated on Twitter.

You'll still need to be logged in to each service to launch into them from search results. If you aren't, clicking the respective 'Play' button will send you to a sign-up page.

The options to launch cloud gaming in search results aren't appearing for everyone, so Google could be testing it for select users. Some who saw the buttons earlier may no longer see those options, The Verge reported, suggesting Google is actively changing access. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.