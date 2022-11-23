God of War Ragnarok Is PlayStation's Fastest-Selling First-Party Game Ever

God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus can notch one more victory: Sony said in a tweet Wednesday that the latest game in the hit franchise has become the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history.

Ragnarok sits atop a number of other hit Sony-published games, including Spider-Man and the Gran Turismo and Uncharted franchises. That's an impressive achievement, given PlayStation consoles have been around for nearly three decades, with the latest, the PlayStation 5, being the home of Ragnarok.

The latest title sees longtime protagonist Kratos once again team up with his son, this time to battle hordes of Norse gods. In his review, CNET Editor Daniel Van Boom calls it a bigger, grander game, even if it lacks its predecessor's originality.

