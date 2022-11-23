Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
God of War Ragnarok Is PlayStation's Fastest-Selling First-Party Game Ever

It's a big hit for Sony and the franchise.

Roger Cheng headshot
Roger Cheng
Kratos and Atreus pose in Midgard.
God of War Ragnarok flew off the shelves. 
Sony

God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus can notch one more victory: Sony said in a tweet Wednesday that the latest game in the hit franchise has become the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history

Ragnarok sits atop a number of other hit Sony-published games, including Spider-Man and the Gran Turismo and Uncharted franchises. That's an impressive achievement, given PlayStation consoles have been around for nearly three decades, with the latest, the PlayStation 5, being the home of Ragnarok. 

The latest title sees longtime protagonist Kratos once again team up with his son, this time to battle hordes of Norse gods. In his review, CNET Editor Daniel Van Boom calls it a bigger, grander game, even if it lacks its predecessor's originality. 

