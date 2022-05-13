Goat Simulator Tests the Limits of Chaos on Apple Arcade

Quirky cult hit Goat Simulator joined Apple Arcade's catalog of more than 200 games on Friday. The premise of the game? You're a goat on a mission to wreak as much havoc as possible. If that sounds like an absurd amount of fun, that's because it is.

The more stuff you wreck, the more points you get. Head-butt items around you -- including other goats and unsuspecting people. To get an idea of how wild this game can get, my goat head-butted a parked car and it exploded. Each game level -- Goatville, Goat City Bay and Buck to School -- has a list of quests. These range from somewhat normal, like finding all the collectibles on a level, to top-tier destruction, like getting hit by a car.

Of course, the destruction is all in good fun. For example, my goat launched from a trampoline onto the roof of a house and then jumped off. The physics-based gameplay made the landing as dramatic as possible, but my goat got back to its feet and started to look for the next thing to break.

If you're not an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can play Goat Simulator with in-app purchases on iOS for $7.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.