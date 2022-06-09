Ghostbusters Is Getting Two Virtual Reality Games From Sony

No virtual reality, spook, specter or haunt will ever be safe again. Ghostbusters VR Academy will allow gamers to bust ghosts and pilot a flying version of the team's classic vehicle, Ecto, Sony said on Wednesday, the anniversary of the 1984 release of the original Ghostbusters,

"For the first time ever, players will be able to train to be a real Ghostbuster," said Jake Zim, senior vice president of virtual reality for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The game will be split into two location-based gaming experiences, available at 400 locations around the world. In one, players will work together to tackle ghosts using the movies' iconic proton packs. In the other, players will compete against each other as they race the flying Ecto.

Ghostbusters VR Academy is expected by the end of 2022.

Another in-home game, which is going by the working title Ghostbusters VR, will send you on a four-player cooperative adventure. It was previously announced for Meta Quest 2, and Sony on Wednesday said it'll come to its upcoming PlayStation VR 2.

Along with Ghostbusters VR Academy, other Ghostbusters projects were announced for the original's anniversary: a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, an animated Netflix series and an animated movie coming from Sony.