Get your personalized PlayStation 2021 year-end report

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Just when you thought the flood of year-end, personalized summaries from gaming and social media platforms was at an end, PlayStation is sliding in with theirs. Starting Thursday, certain PS5 and PS4 gamers can see their personal stats from the past year, Sony announced in a blog post.

The year-end report will list stats like number of games played, hours played in total and on specific games and trophies earned. Users can access the report in their PlayStation account and share it with friends. People who access their 2021 wrapper will also get a code to access four free avatars.

In the comments of the blog post, users were reporting difficultly accessing their report. That could be because it's available only to users in certain regions who grant certain data gathering permissions. The wrapper is only available to gamers who logged at least 10 hours on their PlayStation in the last year and consented to "full data" collection in the United States or "additional data" collection in other parts of the world, including Europe.

PlayStation did not immediately respond to request for comment.