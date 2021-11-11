Get up to $25 off Nintendo Switch games right now

Nintendo

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

You don't need to wait till Nov. 21 for Nintendo's Black Friday 2021 deals to grab some cheap(er) Nintendo Switch games. Most of the titles are on sale right now. Discounts on these physical titles, which usually retail for $60 each, range between $10 and $20. No download codes are on sale yet.

Most of the games have been out for a few years but as Nintendo very rarely gives discounts this makes sales events like this even sweeter. The "big one" is everyone's favorite open-world title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild but others include Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Paper Mario.

Sadly the other bundle announced this week -- the Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 for $300 -- isn't live just yet, so you'll have to wait a bit longer for that one. Also missing are The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Astral Chain.

The games on sale are as follows: