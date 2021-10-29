Get Deathloop up to 40% off on PC and PS5

Bethesda

Deathloop was released last month and gathered wide acclaim: CNET's Dan Van Boom called it "the best reason to own a PS5" and our sister site GameSpot gave it a rare 10/10 rating. It's currently exclusive to PS5 and PC, and while it's widely available for , Newegg currently has it a little . Meanwhile GameStop, Walmart and Amazon are the cheapest places to get the standard PS5 edition of this game -- though that could certainly change as we approach Black Friday. Target also has it on sale, but it's still $10 more than elsewhere.

In the game you play as Colt, trying to break a time loop by assassinating targets on the island of Blackreef, where each day repeats itself forever. You gain knowledge along the way, try different pathways and use all of your weapons and talents to make each day different.

Read more: The 10 best PS5 games you can play right now