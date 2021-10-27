Get Deathloop on PS5 for just $40 today

Bethesda

GameStop has the PS5 version of , which is the lowest price to date.That's $20 less than the current price at Walmart and Amazon, and $10 less than Target. You play as Colt, trying to break a timeloop by assassinating targets on the island of Blackreef, where each day repeats itself forever. You gain knowledge along the way, try different pathways and use all of your weapons and talents to make each day different.

The game was released just a few weeks ago to wide acclaim: CNET's Dan Van Boom called it "the best reason to own a PS5" and our sister site Gamespot gave it a rare 10/10 rating. It's currently exclusive to PS5 and PC, and it's more widely available at $40 on the latter platform. For the time being, GameStop is the cheapest place to get the standard PS5 edition of this game -- though that could certainly change as we approach Black Friday.

