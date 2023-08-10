Get as Many Cats to Sleep as You Can in This Apple Arcade Game

On Thursday, Apple Arcade added Nekograms Plus to its library of games, and this puzzle game is purr-fect for cat lovers. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases -- hence this version being called "Nekograms Plus" on the App Store.

This game was developed by Hungry Sky, a studio that has developed various augmented reality apps, touchscreen apps and other digital experiences. The studio developed Nekograms, its first self-published title, in 2021.

The goal of this game is simple: Get all the felines on screen to take a nap. You have to slide the cats and pillows around obstacles and each other in as few moves as possible until everyone has a pillow to rest on.

Finding a comfy spot for everyone can at times feel like, well, herding cats. Cats can only move horizontally, while pillows can only move vertically. Some cats are long boys and block your path or take up multiple pillows. But the most difficult part might be waking up an unsuspecting cat and hearing their little yelp of surprise that makes you want to move them back and apologize for the disturbance.

You can play this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial whenever you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.