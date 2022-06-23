Get a Free Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield This Weekend

The Pokemon Championships continue this weekend with the North America International, and viewers who tune in to the competition will receive a free present for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon Company will give away a free Gastrodon during the North America International Championships. This Pokemon is based on the Gastrodon used by the winner of the 2022 Europe International Championships, Eric Rios.

Tune into the #PokemonVG streams this weekend during the 2022 North America International Championships to redeem a unique code!



Players will receive the Gastrodon used by @riopaser, which helped to win EUIC 2022 - https://t.co/w1vNaEFuf9 pic.twitter.com/UFhZHYVWn9 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 23, 2022

The Gastrodon comes equipped with Leftovers -- an item that recovers a little of your Pokemon's health at the end of every turn -- and knows the moves Earth Power, Ice Beam, Yawn and Protect.

Like other freebies for the game, the Gastrodon will be distributed via download code, which will be revealed on stream sometime during the competition. Once the code is available, you'll need to fire up your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and follow these steps to redeem it:

Open the menu screen and select "Mystery Gift" Select "Receive a Mystery Gift" Select "Get with a Code/Password" Input the Gastrodon code Save the game after receiving your gift

The North America International Championships runs June 24-26, with dedicated competitions for the video game series, Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Pokemon Go. You can find links to each stream on the official Pokemon website.

The Pokemon Company is also offering a new freebie for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. To commemorate the final episode of the Pokemon: Hisuian Snow animated special, players can receive a free Shiny Baneful Fox mask in the game.