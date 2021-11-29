Get 50% off these Steam VR must-haves: Half-Life: Alyx, Moss and more

Deal Savings Price







Virtual reality has been with us for quite a few years, but there are still only a handful of PC games that count as must-haves -- including Moss, Star Wars Squadrons and Half-Life: Alyx. As part of Steam's Autumn Sale all three of these gems are 50% or more off.

While you can use these games with any compatible VR headset they work a treat when synched up to an (on sale for Cyber Monday) via Oculus Air Link. Of course you'll need a decent gaming PC to play them, but if you're able to play recent titles and have a strong wi-fi signal it shouldn't be an issue.

The games will be on sale until Dec. 1, 10am Pacific Time.

Valve If there was ever a reason to buy a VR headset it would be Half-Life: Alyx. While it's not as kinetic as the titles that preceded it, the game's VR setting enables you to fully immerse yourself in the puzzle-heavy world of City 17. There's a little bit of a learning curve compared to other shooters, but the fun of scooping up ammo and reloading weapons quickly becomes second nature. While we have seen the game on sale before this is the first time it's been this cheap. Read our Half-Life: Alyx review.

Electronic Arts It's arguable whether Star Wars: Squadrons is better with or without VR, but if you've ever dreamed of being in the cockpit of an X-Wing then this is the VR game to buy. It's short, with only a handful of multiplayer maps to play on, but at $15 who cares? It's the best Star Wars flight sim to date. N.B. You will need a joypad or flight stick to play as it doesn't support VR controllers. Read CNET's review.

Oculus If you like games such as Ori and the Blind Forest, Black and White or Ghost of a Tale then you'll get a kick out of Moss. It's a puzzle game where you act as a "god" tasked with helping Quill the mouse save the world of Moss. It's adorable, and solving the platform-based puzzles is immensely satisfying. The game is also available from the Oculus store (though not on sale).