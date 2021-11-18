Twitter-based S&P 500 stock index Spotify lyrics Pam & Tommy sex tape trailer Tiger King 2 review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Get $35 off Final Fantasy VII Remake today

Play arguably the best Final Fantasy game of the franchise for only $25.

Square Enix
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

I'm a true Final Fantasy fan who grew up with the original Final Fantasy VII. There was nothing else like it, and I was engrossed in the plot. So, I couldn't wait to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake when it came out, which I did once I finally got a PlayStation 5. One thing that stuck out was how gorgeous it was, as well as the excellent voice acting. If you want to revisit your memories of this game in a new way, check out this Amazon deal that will save you $35 on this game today.

This deal is only for the PlayStation 4 edition of this game, which costs $25. While you may be concerned that it will not look as good as the PS5 version, I know it will because I played the game with PS4 graphics the entire time and didn't notice until after I finished. If you're looking for a discount on the deluxe edition, you're out of luck, but you can get Intergrade for $45 if you happen to have a PS5. And if you don't have a PS5, check out our tracker to keep up with all the latest news about when the PS5 is back in stock.