Get $35 off Final Fantasy VII Remake today

Square Enix

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

I'm a true Final Fantasy fan who grew up with the original Final Fantasy VII. There was nothing else like it, and I was engrossed in the plot. So, I couldn't wait to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake when it came out, which I did once I finally got a PlayStation 5. One thing that stuck out was how gorgeous it was, as well as the excellent voice acting. If you want to revisit your memories of this game in a new way, on this game today.

This deal is only for the PlayStation 4 edition of this game, which costs $25. While you may be concerned that it will not look as good as the PS5 version, I know it will because I played the game with PS4 graphics the entire time and didn't notice until after I finished. If you're looking for a discount on the deluxe edition, you're out of luck, but you can get . And if you don't have a PS5, check out our tracker to keep up with all the latest news about when the PS5 is back in stock.