Genesis Mini 2 Exploding With 16-Bit, Sega CD Classics

Sega's Genesis Mini 2 is the game company's second retro console featuring games from its 16-bit era. This time around, however, Sega added several Sega CD titles as well as two games that never made their way to the US.
Sega revealed on Friday the 60 games included in the mini console. Among the titles are lesser known but still beloved classics such as Sonic 3D Blast, Herzog Zwei, ClayFighter, Earthworm Jim 2 and ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron.
The Genesis Mini 2 is scheduled to come out on Oct. 27 and can only be preordered on Amazon.
Along with a selection of Genesis and Sega CD games, the mini console will include two unreleased games -- Devi & Pii and Star Mobile -- as well as five updated Genesis ports: Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (plus Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
Here's the full list of games included in the Genesis Mini 2:
- After Burner II (Genesis).
- Alien Soldier (Genesis).
- Atomic Runner (Genesis).
- Bonanza Bros. (Genesis).
- ClayFighter (Genesis).
- Crusader of Centy (Genesis).
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf (Genesis).
- Earthworm Jim 2 (Genesis).
- Elemental Master (Genesis).
- Fatal Fury 2 (Genesis).
- Gain Ground (Genesis).
- Golden Axe II (Genesis).
- Granada (Genesis).
- Hellfire (Genesis).
- Herzog Zwei (Genesis).
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (Genesis).
- Midnight Resistance (Genesis).
- OutRun (Genesis).
- OutRunners (Genesis).
- Phantasy Star II (Genesis).
- Populous (Genesis).
- Rainbow Islands Extra (Genesis).
- Ranger-X (Genesis).
- Ristar (Genesis).
- Rolling Thunder 2 (Genesis).
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi (Genesis).
- Shining Force II (Genesis).
- Shining in the Darkness (Genesis).
- Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis).
- Splatterhouse 2 (Genesis).
- Streets of Rage 3 (Genesis).
- Super Hang-On (Genesis).
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers (Genesis).
- The Ooze (Genesis).
- The Revenge of Shinobi (Genesis).
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (Genesis).
- Truxton (Genesis).
- VectorMan 2 (Genesis).
- Viewpoint (Genesis).
- Virtua Racing (Genesis).
- Warsong (Genesis).
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD).
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD).
- Final Fight CD (Sega CD).
- Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD).
- Night Striker (Sega CD).
- Night Trap (Sega CD).
- Robo Aleste (Sega CD).
- Sewer Shark (Sega CD).
- Shining Force CD (Sega CD).
- Silpheed (Sega CD).
- Sonic the Hedgehog CD (Sega CD).
- The Ninjawarriors (Sega CD).