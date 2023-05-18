Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060, Starting at $299, Are on Their Way

The value oriented,1080p-targeting end of Nvidia's gaming GPU line looks promising.

Lori Grunin Senior Editor / Advice
I've been reviewing hardware and software, devising testing methodology and handed out buying advice for what seems like forever; I'm currently absorbed by computers and gaming hardware, but previously spent many years concentrating on cameras. I've also volunteered with a cat rescue for over 15 years doing adoptions, designing marketing materials, managing volunteers and, of course, photographing cats.
Expertise Photography, PCs and laptops, gaming and gaming accessories
2 min read
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti product rendering against a blue and black diamond gradent
Nvidia

Nvidia's Ada-architecture GPUs for 1080p gamers -- and for those whose pocketbooks can't stretch to accommodate $500-plus graphics cards -- are finally appearing to replace last generation's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti models, at really attractive prices.

The RTX 4060 Ti starts shipping next week. Nvidia will only be offering an 8GB version of its own Founders Edition cards, which start at $399; $499 and up 16GB models will be coming from its partners. We won't see the $299-plus RTX 4060 cards until July, and Nvidia won't be offering those itself.

Specifications


Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Memory 8GB or 16GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory bandwidth (GBps) 288272
Memory clock (GHz) 98.5
GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 2.31/2.5351.83/2.46
Memory data rate/Interface 18Gbps/128 bits17Gbps/128 bits
RT cores 3424
CUDA Cores 4,3523,072
Texture mapping units 13696
Streaming multiprocessors 3424
Tensor Cores 13696
Process 4nm4nm
TGP/min PSU (watts) 160/550115/550
Max thermal (degrees) 194F/90C194F/90C
Bus PCIe 4.0x8PCIe 4.0x8
Size 2 slots2 slots
Launch price $399 (8GB), $499 (16GB)$299
Ship date May 24, 2023July 2023

The 8GB and 16GB versions of the 4060 Ti are identical in all other ways, though the latter may be a bit bigger to accommodate any extra cooling and it draws a smidge more power. It's not the first time we've seen multiple memory configurations for a given GPU, but it never gets less confusing. Basically, jumping to 16GB can help if you want to load higher-resolution textures (for better quality), smoother video (and sometimes photo) editing and some other similar tasks.The two cards are also intended for upgrades or new builds of low-power -- a power supply of 600w or less -- or compact systems where you can't fit or support a triple-slot, 11-inch long card.

The two cards are also intended for upgrades or new builds of low-power -- a power supply of 600 watts or less -- or compact systems where you can't fit or support a triple-slot, 11-inch long card.

It's generally worth bumping up to the Ada generation cards from previous generations for the performance improvement you get from Nvidia's DLSS 3 optimization technology over DLSS 2, though I can't state whether that general observation holds as true for these specific GPUs until I get to test them. Based on specs alone, the RTX 4060 Ti promises notably better performance than the lower end card.

It will also be interesting to see how well these perform relative to Intel's Arc A750 and A770 GPUs, since those more modern cards have generally performed better than last-gen competitors.