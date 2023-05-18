GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060, Starting at $299, Are on Their Way

Nvidia's Ada-architecture GPUs for 1080p gamers -- and for those whose pocketbooks can't stretch to accommodate $500-plus graphics cards -- are finally appearing to replace last generation's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti models, at really attractive prices.

The RTX 4060 Ti starts shipping next week. Nvidia will only be offering an 8GB version of its own Founders Edition cards, which start at $399; $499 and up 16GB models will be coming from its partners. We won't see the $299-plus RTX 4060 cards until July, and Nvidia won't be offering those itself.

Specifications

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Memory 8GB or 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth (GBps) 288 272 Memory clock (GHz) 9 8.5 GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 2.31/2.535 1.83/2.46 Memory data rate/Interface 18Gbps/128 bits 17Gbps/128 bits RT cores 34 24 CUDA Cores 4,352 3,072 Texture mapping units 136 96 Streaming multiprocessors 34 24 Tensor Cores 136 96 Process 4nm 4nm TGP/min PSU (watts) 160/550 115/550 Max thermal (degrees) 194F/90C 194F/90C Bus PCIe 4.0x8 PCIe 4.0x8 Size 2 slots 2 slots Launch price $399 (8GB), $499 (16GB) $299 Ship date May 24, 2023 July 2023

The 8GB and 16GB versions of the 4060 Ti are identical in all other ways, though the latter may be a bit bigger to accommodate any extra cooling and it draws a smidge more power. It's not the first time we've seen multiple memory configurations for a given GPU, but it never gets less confusing. Basically, jumping to 16GB can help if you want to load higher-resolution textures (for better quality), smoother video (and sometimes photo) editing and some other similar tasks.The two cards are also intended for upgrades or new builds of low-power -- a power supply of 600w or less -- or compact systems where you can't fit or support a triple-slot, 11-inch long card.

The two cards are also intended for upgrades or new builds of low-power -- a power supply of 600 watts or less -- or compact systems where you can't fit or support a triple-slot, 11-inch long card.

It's generally worth bumping up to the Ada generation cards from previous generations for the performance improvement you get from Nvidia's DLSS 3 optimization technology over DLSS 2, though I can't state whether that general observation holds as true for these specific GPUs until I get to test them. Based on specs alone, the RTX 4060 Ti promises notably better performance than the lower end card.

It will also be interesting to see how well these perform relative to Intel's Arc A750 and A770 GPUs, since those more modern cards have generally performed better than last-gen competitors.