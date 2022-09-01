GeForce Now Adds Surround Sound to Cloud Gaming

Nvidia keeps upping its game for subscribers to its GeForce Now cloud-gaming service, which since March has already gotten try-before-you-buy game demos, 4K support for PCs and Macs, 120 frames per second at 1440p to browsers and more. Now, with the 2.0.44 update to its PC and Mac apps, Priority subscribers will be able to enable 5.1 surround and RTX 3080 subscribers will be able to use 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.

That makes GeForce Now the first service to offer more than just stereo. It also signals a welcome move to improve sound quality for the service, offering more than just faster, higher-resolution graphics -- it'll be the first service to make this offer.

GFN is no slouch when it comes to adding supported games, either. That's probably easier, considering Nvidia's bring-your-own-games business model.

Games coming to GeForce Now this week

Games coming to GeForce Now this September