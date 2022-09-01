GeForce Now Adds Surround Sound to Cloud Gaming

Nvidia keeps upping its game for subscribers to its GeForce Now cloud-gaming service, which since March has already gotten try-before-you-buy game demos, 4K support for PCs and Macs, 120 frames per second at 1440p to browsers and more. Now, with the 2.0.44 update to its PC and Mac apps, Priority subscribers will be able to enable 5.1 surround and RTX 3080 subscribers will be able to use 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.
That makes GeForce Now the first service to offer more than just stereo. It also signals a welcome move to improve sound quality for the service, offering more than just faster, higher-resolution graphics -- it'll be the first service to make this offer.
GFN is no slouch when it comes to adding supported games, either. That's probably easier, considering Nvidia's bring-your-own-games business model.
Games coming to GeForce Now this week
- Call of the Wild: The Angler (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- F1 Manager 2022 (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Scathe (Steam)
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter (Steam)
- MythBusters: The Game -- Crazy Experiments Simulator (Steam)
- Lego Brawls (Steam, Sept. 2)
- Arcade Paradise (Epic Games Store)
- Dark Deity (Epic Games Store)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)
- Lumencraft (Steam)
Games coming to GeForce Now this September
- Trail Out (Steam, Sept. 7)
- Steelrising (Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 8)
- Broken Pieces (Steam, Sept. 9)
- Isonzo (Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)
- Little Orpheus (Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (Steam, Sept. 14)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Steam, Sept. 15)
- Stones Keeper (Steam, Sept. 15)
- SBK 22 (Steam, Sept. 15)
- Construction Simulator (Steam, Sept. 20)
- Soulstice (Steam, Sept. 20)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 27)
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (Steam, Sept. 29)
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)
- Weable (Steam)
- Animal Shelter (Steam)
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)
- Ground Branch (Steam)
