Gearbox Confirms New Tales from the Borderlands in the Works

Tales from the Borderlands was an adventure spin-off game of the popular Borderlands franchise that came out in 2014, developed by adventure games specialist Telltale Games. Almost eight years later, the story will continue, according to the developer of the Borderlands series Gearbox Software.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed the upcoming release of a new Tales from the Borderlands during a panel at PAX East Thursday, according to IGN. He said the sequel to the 2014 adventure game would come out later this year. A tweet from Gearbox's Twitter account confirmed the news saying there will be "new adventure, new characters, new tales."

An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.

Pitchford didn't provide any additional details other than saying more would come sometime over the summer.

Tales from the Borderlands was one of the adventure games developed by Telltale Games during its heyday from 2012 to 2018, when the company churned out games based on licensed franchises including The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Batman. Telltale hit a wall in September 2018 when it laid off most of its staff due to declining sales, although news of its return came out in 2019.