Apple Arcade added Garden Tails: Match and Grow to its catalog of games on Friday. In this adorable game, you meet a rabbit named Lilac with dreams of restoring a rundown, abandoned garden to its former glory. To renovate the garden, you'll complete matching puzzles to earn seeds and in-game coins. As the garden progresses, more animals arrive with charming stories to tell.

There are multiple gardens to fix up. You'll start with Cozy Cottage and move on to areas like Abundant Fields, Mojave Vista and Beau Chateau. Even though each level has a limited number of moves, boosts and special moves populate frequently, so the pressure to beat a level doesn't outweigh the relaxing nature of the game.

Garden Tails: Match and Grow was developed by Playdots game studio, the makers of popular meditative games like Dots and Two Dots. If you're a fan of Candy Crush-style matching games or the Simon's Cat franchise, this new Apple Arcade title is worth checking out.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.