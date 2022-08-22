iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to Watch Online, Start Time and What to Expect

Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights will appear in Geoff Keighley's show.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Nightwing wields his Escrima Stick in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights, featuring Batman allies like Nightwing, will appear in Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Warner Bros.

Video game trade show Gamescom kicks off in Germany this week, running Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 28. Before that, Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live (aka Gamescom: ONL) will reveal many of the upcoming games that'll be showcased.

Host Geoff Keighley tweeted a trailer featuring some of those games, but you'll need to tune in if you want to see more.

When does Gamescom Opening Night Live start?

It begins on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT or Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 4 a.m. AEST (in case any Australians want to get up super early). It'll last around two hours.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live online?

It'll be livestreamed on The Game Awards' YouTube channel. We've embedded it above,  so you can watch right here.

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Keighley noted that more than 30 games will appear, and tweeted a helpful sampling:

  • Sonic Frontiers 
  • Hogwarts Legacy 
  • The Callisto Protocol 
  • The Outlast Trials
  • Gotham Knights 
  • Unknown Worlds New IP
  • Honkai Star Rail
  • Goat Simulator 3
  • High on Life
  • The Expanse: Telltale Series
  • Return to Monkey Island

Many of these appeared in the trailer for the show as well, but we should probably expect some surprises too. Maybe we'll get a firm release date for Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor as well?