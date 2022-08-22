Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to Watch Online, Start Time and What to Expect

Video game trade show Gamescom kicks off in Germany this week, running Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 28. Before that, Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live (aka Gamescom: ONL) will reveal many of the upcoming games that'll be showcased.
Host Geoff Keighley tweeted a trailer featuring some of those games, but you'll need to tune in if you want to see more.
When does Gamescom Opening Night Live start?
It begins on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT or Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 4 a.m. AEST (in case any Australians want to get up super early). It'll last around two hours.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live online?
It'll be livestreamed on The Game Awards' YouTube channel. We've embedded it above, so you can watch right here.
What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live
Keighley noted that more than 30 games will appear, and tweeted a helpful sampling:
- Sonic Frontiers
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Outlast Trials
- Gotham Knights
- Unknown Worlds New IP
- Honkai Star Rail
- Goat Simulator 3
- High on Life
- The Expanse: Telltale Series
- Return to Monkey Island
Many of these appeared in the trailer for the show as well, but we should probably expect some surprises too. Maybe we'll get a firm release date for Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor as well?