Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to Watch Online, Start Time and What to Expect

Video game trade show Gamescom kicks off in Germany this week, running Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 28. Before that, Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live (aka Gamescom: ONL) will reveal many of the upcoming games that'll be showcased.

Host Geoff Keighley tweeted a trailer featuring some of those games, but you'll need to tune in if you want to see more.

When does Gamescom Opening Night Live start?

It begins on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT or Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 4 a.m. AEST (in case any Australians want to get up super early). It'll last around two hours.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live online?

It'll be livestreamed on The Game Awards' YouTube channel. We've embedded it above, so you can watch right here.

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Keighley noted that more than 30 games will appear, and tweeted a helpful sampling:

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Callisto Protocol

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Unknown Worlds New IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

Many of these appeared in the trailer for the show as well, but we should probably expect some surprises too. Maybe we'll get a firm release date for Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor as well?