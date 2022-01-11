Game on: Top deals on Nintendo Switch digital games available now

Dive into gaming again with these digital Nintendo Switch titles. Nintendo is celebrating New Year's with deep discounts on dozens of fan favorites and soon-to-be classics. From Mario to Sonic and beyond, Nintendo has slashed prices, making it easier than ever to stock up on your favorites or try new worlds without breaking the budget. Immerse yourself in the worlds that inspired popular shows such as The Witcher and Castlevania, both of which have games included in this sale. There are far too many deals to name them all, but you can shop the entire sale here.
I have, however, gone through and picked some of the best deals from the New Year's event, highlighting the best discounts on popular games and sorting them all below so you can snag whichever deals fit your budget. But hurry, these bargain prices are only available through Jan. 16 (11:59 p.m. PT).
Games under $45
- Super Mario Maker 2: $42 (save $18)
- Mario Tennis Aces: $42 (save $18)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $42 (save $18)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: $42 (save $18)
- Arms: $42 (save $18)
- Samurau Warriors 5: $39 (save $21)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: $36 (save $14)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and A New Power Awakens set: $36 (save $24)
Games $35 and under
- Dragon Quest Builders: $35 (save $15)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: $35 (save $15)
- Fitness Boxing: $35 (save $15)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise: $35 (save $15)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate: $30 (save $10)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): $30 (save $30)
- NBA 2K22: $30 (save $30)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: $30 (save $10)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: $30 (save $10)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: $28 (save $12)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker: $28 (save $12)
- Tetris Effect: $27 (save $13)
- Doom Eternal: $24 (save $36)
Game deals $20 and under
- Bioshock: The Collection: $20 (save $30)
- Little Nightmares II: $20 (save $10)
- Lost in Random: $20 (save $10)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3: $17 (save $8)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: $16 (save $24)
- Castlevania Advance Collection: $15 (save $5)
- PGA Tour 2K21: $15 (save $45)
- Spiritfarer: $15 (save $15)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole: $15 (save $45)
- Kirby Fighters 2: $14 (save $5)
- Dead Cells: $13 (save $11)
- Jump Force (Deluxe Edition): $13 (save $37)
- Carrion: $12 (save $8)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $12 (save $3)
Games for $10 or less
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet: $10 (save $50)
- Ori and the Blind Forest (Definitive Edition): $10 (save $10)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Deluxe Edition): $10 (save $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $12 (save $28)
- Untitled Goose Game: $10 (save $10)
- Burnout Paradise (Remastered): $9 (save $21)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: $9 (save $21)
- Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War: $8 (save $22)
- Super Meat Boy: $8 (save $7)
- Roki: $8 (save $12)
- Quake: $7 (save $2)
- Gris: $5 (save $12)
These games and many, many more are available now. Keep in mind that all New Year sale game deals end Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.