Free Shiny Pokemon Available for Pokemon Sword and Shield This Weekend

Pokemon players can soon add a free shiny Pokemon to their collection.

In honor of the Pokemon Championships in Singapore this weekend, the Pokemon Company is giving away a free shiny Clefairy for the Pokemon Sword and Shield games.

This Clefairy is based on the one used by Jirawiwat Thitasiri, winner of the 2021 Pokémon Asia Players Cup. It comes equipped with an Eviolite, an item that boosts an unevolved Pokemon's defense stats, and knows the following moves:

Protect

Helping Hand

Follow Me

Icy Wind

The shiny Clefairy will be distributed on June 18 via download code. Once the code has been revealed, you'll need to fire up your copy of Sword or Shield and follow these steps to claim the Pokemon:

Open the menu screen and select "Mystery Gift" Select "Receive a Mystery Gift" Select "Get with a Code/Password" Input the Clefairy code Save the game after receiving your gift

More Pokemon games are on the way later this year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next installments in the mainline game series, launch for Switch on Nov. 18, and they take players to a new, open-world region filled with many brand-new Pokemon to catch. The games' latest trailer also offered a look at new characters and four-player co-op.