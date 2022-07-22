Free Nintendo Switch Sports Update Adds New Volleyball Moves, Ranks and More

Nintendo is releasing a free update for Nintendo Switch Sports next week, introducing a host of new features to the Wii Sports successor.

The update goes live July 26 and adds the ability to play one-on-one and four-on-four soccer matches using the leg strap, which comes packaged with every physical copy of the game. With this accessory, you can attach a Joy-Con controller to your leg and use real kicking motions to kick the ball.

Get a kick out of this! On 7/26, a free update for #NintendoSwitchSports adds new features, like the ability to use the Leg Strap accessory in Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches, new Volleyball moves, and more!https://t.co/sEl5QcPipM pic.twitter.com/8PQyhvWxft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

In addition, the update adds new moves for volleyball. You'll now be able to pull off Slide Attacks and Rocket Serves, adding a couple of new tricks to your repertoire.

Finally, Nintendo is introducing new Pro League ranks. Players who've reached A Rank can now strive for two even higher accolades: S Rank and Infinity Rank. You'll also be able to easily join a friend's match online with new Room IDs.

Nintendo has at least one more free update planned for Switch Sports. The game's fall update will add a new sport to the roster, golf, along with other features.