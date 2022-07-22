Free Nintendo Switch Sports Update Adds New Volleyball Moves, Ranks and More

Nintendo is releasing a free update for Nintendo Switch Sports next week, introducing a host of new features to the Wii Sports successor.
The update goes live July 26 and adds the ability to play one-on-one and four-on-four soccer matches using the leg strap, which comes packaged with every physical copy of the game. With this accessory, you can attach a Joy-Con controller to your leg and use real kicking motions to kick the ball.
In addition, the update adds new moves for volleyball. You'll now be able to pull off Slide Attacks and Rocket Serves, adding a couple of new tricks to your repertoire.
Finally, Nintendo is introducing new Pro League ranks. Players who've reached A Rank can now strive for two even higher accolades: S Rank and Infinity Rank. You'll also be able to easily join a friend's match online with new Room IDs.
Nintendo has at least one more free update planned for Switch Sports. The game's fall update will add a new sport to the roster, golf, along with other features.