Now Everyone Can Play Fortnite on iOS With Geforce Now

After a test period that began in January, Nvidia now allows everyone to play Fortnite on mobile with touch controls via GeForce Now -- in other words, it works on the iPhone as well as Android phones. This follows Microsoft's rollout of free cloud-based Fortnite via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the beginning of May. Both cloud gaming services are required to work in the Safari browser because of Apple's App Store policies, and ever since Apple gave a dedicated Fortnite app the boot we've been waiting for these workarounds (Google allows a GeForce Now app, at least).

You can play it for free without a GeForce Now subscription, but you're still constrained by the time limits of the free plan -- one hour at a time.

To thank the beta testers, Nvidia's giving them three days of Priority membership. Existing testers and subscribers can tack the three days onto their existing balance: Just go to Nvidia's redemption site and sign in to your account.

Along with the rollout news, Nvidia announced its weekly roster of new games supported by the service: