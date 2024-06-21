Fortnite OG Returns With Reload Mode Featuring Tilted Towers

Good news for Fortnite fans: The popular game is getting some new additions with the June 22 summer update. The update includes a new game mode called Reload that'll take players back to Tilted Towers, the OG Fortnite map.

Epic Games announced the new game mode in a post on X on Friday, alongside a seven-second teaser video. Later, the company posted a YouTube link that takes viewers to the premiere of the Fortnite Reload launch trailer, which goes live on June 22 at midnight ET.

In addition to Tilted Towers, Epic Games is bringing back some other classic Fortnite favorites, including Pleasant Park, Lil' Loot Lake, and Retail Row. Other points of interest include Lazy Laps, which seems to replace the race track point of interest from the OG Chapter 1 map, and Sandy Sheets, which will take players to the beach.

Players will be exploring the OG map while playing in Fortnite's new game mode, dubbed Reload. Epic Games hasn't officially explained what the game mode will entail. However, leakers have said it's much like the regular battle royale mode, except players can respawn as long as one of their squad-mates is still alive.

Players have already started comparing the new game mode to Call of Duty: Warzone's Resurgence game mode, which has a similar premise. In Resurgence, 40 players drop into a map and duke it out until only one team is left standing. Members of your team can respawn provided at least one member of the team is still alive.

Fortnite's teaser trailer revealed the return of Tilted Towers, along with other Fortnite points of interest. Epic Games

When does Fortnite Reload release?



The company posted on X on June 21 that the all new mode was coming "tomorrow," meaning June 22.

It's been about half a year since players last saw Tilted Towers. Epic Games brought the map back during Chapter 4: Season OG, which was officially Season 27, Chapter OG. It ran from Nov. 3, 2023, until Dec. 2. At the time, Epic Games themed the story around traveling back in time to Chapter 1 and reliving moments from Chapter 1: Season 5 through Season X.

Fortnite fans, get ready to block off some gaming time. Epic Games

The OG Fortnite map and the new Reload mode won't replace anything. Players can engage with the new add-ons as they please, without losing any of the existing game modes.

For now, people can only speculate what the loot pool will contain. However, it's not a reach to guess that it'll contain some OG Fortnite swag, much like Chapter 4: Season OG.