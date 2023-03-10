Apple Music Classical Ring Doorbell: Head-to-Toe View Roku's TV Lineup iOS 16.4 Beta 3 Long COVID: What to Know iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Spring Forward: Keep Your Sleep on Track March Madness 2023
Gaming

Fortnite Goes Mega in Chapter 4, Season 2

A new area to explore and Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan are just some of the additions to the game.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
eren yeager from attack on titan twists his body in the air
Epic Games

Fortnite started a new season Friday, adding new weapons, vehicles and skins, including Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger.

Chapter 4, season 2 of the popular battle royale game launched after server maintenance Friday and introduced the futuristic Mega City point of interest for players to explore.  The latest addition to the Fortnite map has a bright neon aesthetic and a network of colorful grind rails to traverse while fending off competitors trying to take you down. 

As always, a new season of Fortnite also means a new Battle Pass. Players who spend the 950 V-Bucks, or just short of $8, will get access to a slew of new character skins, including Jaeger, the protagonist of Attack on Titan. 

Fortnite is free to play and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Android. 