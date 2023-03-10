Fortnite Goes Mega in Chapter 4, Season 2

Fortnite started a new season Friday, adding new weapons, vehicles and skins, including Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger.

Chapter 4, season 2 of the popular battle royale game launched after server maintenance Friday and introduced the futuristic Mega City point of interest for players to explore. The latest addition to the Fortnite map has a bright neon aesthetic and a network of colorful grind rails to traverse while fending off competitors trying to take you down.

As always, a new season of Fortnite also means a new Battle Pass. Players who spend the 950 V-Bucks, or just short of $8, will get access to a slew of new character skins, including Jaeger, the protagonist of Attack on Titan.

Fortnite is free to play and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Android.