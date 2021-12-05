Fortnite Chapter 3: When does it start, The End event, The Rock and more

Epic Games

Fortnite came to an end once again Saturday. The popular battle royale game ended its second chapter and went offline until the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 on Tuesday.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event, called The End, took place on Saturday with players seeing the entire island flipped over. Developer Epic Games took the game offline following the event leaving players waiting to see what happens in Chapter 3.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite's The End event and Chapter 3.

What happened during The End event?



The Fortnite Chapter 2 storyline culminates in a battle with the Cube Queen, a being from another reality, who's responsible for the Corruption Cubes found on the island. She's the one who's been fracturing realities through the season with her Imagined Order organization and looks to take over the island, which houses the most powerful energy in the universe, the Zero Point .

Players participating in the event had to fight off the Cube Queens' minions while The Foundation, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saves the day. After an exciting escape from the underwater base, players find themselves in the sea as the island flips over. After a huge wave knocks the player out, they can be seen floating in the water waiting to be rescued.

When can I play Fortnite again?

With Fortnite offline, players will have to wait until the start of Chapter 3. Epic says Fortnite Chapter 3 will start on Tuesday.

What's going to be different in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Quite a bit. Like the jump from the first and second chapter, Fortnite Chapter 3 will offer some big changes. The most obvious one is the change of the island now that it's flipped over.

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1 was leaked on Twitter Saturday. While it doesn't go into detail about the changes, there are some noticeable changes such as different environments on the island and a new slide mechanic. Since this is a trailer for the game's Battle Pass -- a one-time purchase that lets players unlock in-game content -- what's shown is the various skins including characters from the Gears of War series and Spider-Man who will also have his own web-slinging capabilities.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 1 official battle pass trailer pic.twitter.com/475ABSZFLV — sky (@xSkydzn) December 4, 2021

Fortnite is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The game isn't available on iOS devices, after a legal battle between Apple and Epic.

