Fortnite back up after hours-long outage

Epic Games

Fans of Fortnite looking to brighten their holidays by playing the battle royale game met with some problems Wednesday, as things went dark for several hours.

"Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues," said a noon PT tweet from the Fortnite Status account on Twitter. An earlier tweet, at about 8 a.m., said "login, matchmaking and other issues" were being investigated, and a wrap-up tweet, at about 4 p.m., said game servers were back online.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we'll have more details next week on what we're doing to help you make up for lost time," the tweet said.

It's not the first time Fortnite has had trouble. The game experienced a brief outage at least a couple of times last year, as well as in 2019 and 2018.

Fortnite Chapter 2 came to end in early December, with Fortnite Chapter 3 kicking off not long after. The game is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. But it isn't available on iOS devices, after a legal battle between Apple and Fortnite developer Epic Games.