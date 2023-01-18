Fire Emblem Engage: What to Know About the Switch's Latest RPG

For the last few years, I've joined a bunch of friends in online D&D through the Roll20 app. We talk out the story scenarios, and then move our pieces on a giant grid map for tactical battles. Nintendo's latest Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Engage, gives me that same feeling on the go in a solo adventure.

Fire Emblem is a super long-standing Nintendo series going all the way back to the Game Boy Advance. I loved playing the chess-like turn-based battles back then, which were similar to another Nintendo series, Advance Wars (which should be getting a remake release this year). There are already multiple Fire Emblem titles on the Switch. Two are massive-scale battle games (Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which I'm not wild about) and one a complicated social RPG with lots of relationships to manage, and some tactical battles too (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which is great but a lot to take in).

Fire Emblem Engage cuts down on the social stuff but still has dozens of characters you align with and fight battles with, through a number of chapter-based skirmishes that take about a half hour per fight to complete. I like the streamlined approach to Engage, because I lose patience with Fire Emblem's characters and storylines (sorry!). I'm mainly in it for the battle strategy.

Nintendo

You can focus on these chapters or dig around and work on optimizing relationships with characters or improving gear. A little home-base town called Somniel is where you can buy new gear, talk to people and adopt pets (weird, but true). It reminds me of the way Kirby and the Forgotten Land has its home hub before diving into new game levels.

Engage's story that spans a multi-island map and involves collecting rings that contain the spirits of classic Fire Emblem characters like Marth and Roy (who you might also know from Super Smash Bros., and elsewhere), who fight with your party and activate extra attack powers. Knowing how to smartly heal, attack with the right person and weapon, and align your group is how battles are won.

Nintendo

Fire Emblem games have two modes: one in which dead party members are revived after each battle, and one in which there's permadeath. If someone dies, that's it. I'm a coward, and can't deal with people dying, so I don't choose permadeath. But it's probably the more rewarding and higher-investment way to play.

After hours of playing so far, I feel compelled enough to keep seeing what battles come next… but I don't feel like this is my favorite Switch game. There are so many amazing RPGs and adventures the Switch already has to offer: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Octopath Traveler, Pokemon Legends Arceus. If you want tactical turn-based strategy RPGs, there's also last year's Triangle Strategy. Fire Emblem: Engage feels like a return to the Fire Emblem games I used to play, though, and for that alone I appreciate it. Just know that if you want an even deeper and more social universe with similar battle structures, go with Fire Emblem: Three Houses instead.