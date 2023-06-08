Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Apple Vision Pro Hands-OnBest Meal Delivery ServicesCNET CouponsEssential Summer GearBest Solar CompaniesAdobe Express Gets Generative AIBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMortgage Rates
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Makes Debut at Summer Game Fest

There's also a new mobile Final Fantasy game coming soon.

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
aeris from final fantasy vii looking to the side surprised
Square Enix

Summer Game Fest on Thursday showcased some of the big games coming out soon, and the big reveal of the online event was the first look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. 

A sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth takes place after the events of that game and continues the story of Cloud, Tifa, Aeris, Barret, Red XIII and Yuffie as they unravel the mystery surrounding the legendary villain, Sephiroth. 

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch in early 2024 for the PS5 and will come on two discs. 

Buy a PlayStation 5 $499 at Amazon
Buy a PlayStation 5

Publisher Square Enix also used Thursday's show to reveal a new Final Fantasy mobile game: Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. Coming to iPhones and Android phones, Ever Crisis is a chapter-structured RPG taking place during the events of Final Fantasy VII and will include storyline events added from the Final Fantasy VII Remake. 

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is available for preregistration on the App Store and Google Play. A closed beta test of the game for Android players will happen July 6-13. 

See also