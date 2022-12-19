Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Coming to PS4, Switch

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series, remastered versions of the first six Final Fantasy games and previously only available on PC via Steam and mobile, will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the spring, publisher Square Enix said in a press release on Monday. Square Enix will also release physical versions in limited quantities via its online store, including a $260 Anniversary Edition.

The Pixel Remaster Series aims to keep the retro 8-bit visuals of the original six Final Fantasy titles -- released between 1987 and 1994 on systems including the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES and the Sony PlayStation -- while bringing some visual enhancements and quality-of-life improvements. These included updated graphics, a rearranged soundtrack overseen by composer Nobuo Uematsu, improved gameplay, modernized UI and auto-battle options.

Square Enix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The retro aesthetic has been a popular trend in gaming for some time. It's especially popular with indie titles as generally 2D games are easier to make than full 3D ones. The "HD-2D" aesthetic has also gained in popularity, where a game will have blocky 2D visuals with some 3D effects baked into the design. Games using HD-2D include 2018's Octopath Traveler and 2022's Live A Live.

It's a style that blends hardware-constrained design of the '80s and '90s and pushes it to its modern max. It's proven to be a strong formula for Square Enix, with Octopath Traveler selling 3 million units and Live A Live selling 500,000 so far. Square Enix is working on Octopath Traveler 2, and fans are hoping the beloved '90s titles such as Chrono Trigger will also get the HD-2D treatment.

Both the standard physical edition and the Anniversary Edition are available for preorder on the Square Enix store. The standard edition, which runs for $75, will include all six games on either a PS4 disc or Switch cartridge. The $260 Anniversary Edition will include a physical version of the Remaster Series, a two-disc vinyl record set, an artbook, a pixel figure set and a lenticular sleeve, all packaged inside the anniversary box.