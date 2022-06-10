Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Update May Come Next Thursday

Final Fantasy 7 is a quarter century old this year, and developer Square Enix will celebrate the iconic RPG game with a 25th anniversary livestream next Thursday, June 16. It might bring us an update on the long-awaited second part of the incredible 2020 remake.

"At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling," Final Fantasy 7 Remake project creative director Tetsuya Nomura said in a statement.

When does Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Livestream start?

The livestream is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 16 at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. GMT, 8 a.m. Friday AEST).

How to watch Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Livestream

You'll be able to stream it on YouTube and Twitch. We've also embedded it above, so you can watch right here.