Final Fantasy 7 Remake from PS Plus receives free PS5 upgrade

Square Enix

Back in March, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the free monthly games available for PS Plus, Sony's monthly subscription service. The free version was for the PS4, and now the upgrade to the PS5 version will be made available for free starting Wednesday, according to a tweet from publisher Square Enix on Monday.

This is a change of stance by Square Enix from what it said in June. When the company revealed the first add-on content for the remake, Intermission, it said there would be a free upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 for Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners. However, the exception to this offer was those who received the game via PS Plus in March. This left many who had a PS5 unable to enjoy the superior version as they could with other games.

Starting this Wednesday...



• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.



• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

Starting Wednesday, those with the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be able to download the upgrade that includes better visuals, a Graphics Mode for 4K resolution, a Performance Mode for 60-frames-per-second gameplay, faster loading times and haptic feedback on the DualSense controller.

Square Enix is also putting on sale the Episode Intermission for 25% off. This new content includes an adventure starring Yuffie Kisaragi, one of the characters from Final Fantasy 7 who was not introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.