Farmside Sprouts Up in Apple Arcade

Farming life simulator Farmside took root on Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Farmside was developed by Team17 USA, and the game is a classic farming sim, like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon.

In Farmside, you inherit a farm from your grandfather, and you've decided to leave the modern world to take up a more simple life on the farm, which sounds absolutely lovely. You plant and harvest crops, raise animals and decorate your farm as you wish.

The game gives you tasks, and you'll gain access to more equipment and crops as you complete them. One of the tasks is, "Adopt a chicken" -- to which I said out loud, to no one in particular, "I'm going to adopt that chicken and love it and care for it so hard, you don't even know."

Farmside is the kind of game you play to unwind from a long day or week. There's no stress, no rush and plenty of relaxing music to take your mind off whatever ails you.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.