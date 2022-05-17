Fall Guys Goes Free-to-Play, Hits Switch, Xbox and PS5 on June 21

Fall Guys lobbies will get more packed on June 21 as the wacky rat-race game goes free-to-play and comes to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Epic Games Store. A next-gen version will also come to PlayStation 5. \

All versions of the game will support cross-play and cross-progression, meaning that regardless of which platforms a group of friends are on, they can play together.

To accommodate this shift, developer Mediatonic will be resetting all six seasons and starting over. June 21 will mark the start of a new season 1. Players can purchase a season pass via a new in-game currency called show-bucks, which can supercharge their progression and unlock new costumes and other goodies. The previous currency, kudos, will carry over for all players.

The PC version of Fall Guys will be switching platforms. Previously available through Steam, Fall Guys will now be an exclusive title to the Epic Games Store as the Fortnite maker bought developer Mediatonic last year. Those who purchased Fall Guys on Steam can still play and will get updates.

Mediatonic didn't reply to a request for comment.

PC and PlayStation 4 players who purchased the game will be awarded a legacy pack, which will include a nickname, nameplate, costumes and a pass for season 1, as detailed in a blog post. This will be available to anyone who purchases Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play on June 21. Those who preregister can get in on exclusive rewards too.

Mediatonic said that more details will be revealed closer to launch.