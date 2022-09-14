Explosive Sent to VR Lab in Boston Included Note Criticizing Mark Zuckerberg, Report Says

An explosive package sent to Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday included a rambling note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and virtual reality developers, CNN reported Wednesday. A staff member suffered minor injuries to his hand after the package detonated, according to police.

The package didn't include an explosive device, NBC10 Boston noted. It was apparently an overpressurized Pelican case, a type of protective container typically used to store delicate technical equipment.

A second package was found and rendered safe by the Boston Police bomb squad. The campus reopened Wednesday morning, the university said in a notice to staff and students.

The explosion happened at Northeastern's Holmes Hall, where its virtual reality center is located, and came a month before Meta Connect, a VR conference run by Facebook parent company Meta. The next version of Meta's VR headset, known as Project Cambria, will be unveiled at the event and is expected to come out in October.

Boston Police didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.