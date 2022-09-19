EVGA Won't Make Next-Gen Nvidia Graphics Cards

PC component manufacturer EVGA is stepping away from the graphics card business, it said in a post on its community forums on Friday. The company will continue to sell and support "existing current generation products," but won't carry next-gen Nvidia graphics cards.

It follows reports from YouTube channels Gamers Nexus and JayZTwoCents that Nvidia was a poor partner to work with, with EVGA CEO Andrew Han apparently saying the software maker stopped giving it information about new product announcements, suggested retail pricing and availability, before it was publicly revealed, making planning a challenge.

NVIDIA also undercut the prices of partners like EVGA with its own Founders Edition cards, which pushed EVGA to sell at a loss to remain competitive. Aside from EVGA and NVIDIA itself, other companies using NVIDIA software include Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Zotac and PNY.

EVGA doesn't intend to make AMD or Intel graphics cards either.

"We've had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them on our current generation of products," an NVIDIA spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNET. "We wish Andrew and our friends at EVGA all the best."

EVGA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.