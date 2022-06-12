Every Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Showcase Reveal: From Starfield Gameplay to Diablo 4

The highly anticipated Xbox and Bethesda Showcase has just ended, and we saw some rather remarkable reveals. Just as with our breakdown of Summer Game Fest 2022, we've put together a complete list of all the reveals from the Xbox and Bethesda Gaming Showcase.



We got a look at the first extended gameplay for Starfield, which seems like a truly ambitious turn for the creators of Elder Scrolls and Fallout. We also got new trailers for the vampire action game Redfall, at which we'd had an early extended first look. There were new trailers and release dates for both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, and the announcement of Hideo Kojima's next game -- which we didn't get to see gameplay of just yet.



Here's everything we saw during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

The major reveals:

Starfield

Diablo IV - cinematic Necromancer reveal

Overwatch 2 - release date reveal trailer

Riot Games coming to PC and Mobile Game Pass



Redfall

General announcements and reveals

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Ara: History Untold

Ark 2 (with Vin Diesel)

As Dusk Falls

Cocoon

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Rise expansion

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Fallout 76: The Pitt expansion

Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion

Forza Motorsport

Grounded - Full release trailer

Gunfire Reborn (coming to Xbox Game Pass)

High on Life (from the creators of Rick & Morty)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Lightyear Frontier

Minecraft Legends

Naraka Bladepoint (coming to Xbox)

Pentiment

Persona 3, 4, and 5 for Xbox consoles and Game Pass

Ravenlock

Scorn



Sea of Thieves - season 7 trailer

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty