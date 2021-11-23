Epic Games acquires Rock Band maker Harmonix

Epic Games

Epic Games is acquiring Harmonix, the studio behind game franchises like Rock Band and Dance Central, as part of its push into the metaverse, the companies said on Tuesday. Harmonix will continue to support it existing games but also help create "musical journeys and gameplay" for Fortnite, Epic's popular battle royale game

"Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events," said Alain Tascan, vice president of game development at Epic, in a blog post. "Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

More to come.