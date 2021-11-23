Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Black Friday 2021: The best deals Biden announces to release oil from strategic reserves Review of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City What your name means in Urban Dictionary Black Friday's best deals overall
Epic Games acquires Rock Band maker Harmonix

The Harmonix team will help create "musical journeys" for Fortnite.

Epic Games is acquiring Harmonix, the studio behind game franchises like Rock Band and Dance Central, as part of its push into the metaverse, the companies said on Tuesday. Harmonix will continue to support it existing games but also help create "musical journeys and gameplay" for Fortnite, Epic's popular battle royale game

"Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events," said Alain Tascan, vice president of game development at Epic, in a blog post. "Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. 

More to come. 