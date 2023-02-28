Elden Ring's First DLC Is Called 'Shadow of the Erdtree'

Elden Ring's expansion is "currently in development," FromSoftware said Tuesday, and it's named Shadow of the Erdtree. No release date or window was given.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

"Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," the Japanese developer said in a tweet. "We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

A teaser image shows a character with long blonde hair on a mount that looks similar to Torrent, the beast you ride in the main game, gazing out at the Erdtree -- the tree that towers over the game's open world. It appears to be in bad shape, having turned from gold to black, with spirits and other hints of past death and destruction littering the fields.

The latest fiendishly difficult action roleplaying game from FromSoftware, Elden Ring landed on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC in February last year, and had sold 20 million copies as of last week. Lauded by critics and fans alike, it won the Game of the Year award at December's Game Awards show.