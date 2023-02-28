Supreme Court and Student Loans Xiaomi 13 Pro's Charger Pokemon Day DIY Phones Repairs Logitech Blue Sona Mic 6 Useful Black-Owned Apps Eat Healthy on a Budget Heart-Healthy Foods
Tech Gaming

Elden Ring's First DLC Is Called 'Shadow of the Erdtree'

FromSoftware revealed the name and a teaser image for the expansion to its action RPG classic.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
elden-ring-review-1
Elden Ring's expansion will focus on the Erdtree, which towers over the game's open world.
FromSoftware/Namco Bandai

Elden Ring's expansion is "currently in development," FromSoftware said Tuesday, and it's named Shadow of the Erdtree. No release date or window was given.

"Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," the Japanese developer said in a tweet. "We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

A teaser image shows a character with long blonde hair on a mount that looks similar to Torrent, the beast you ride in the main game, gazing out at the Erdtree -- the tree that towers over the game's open world. It appears to be in bad shape, having turned from gold to black, with spirits and other hints of past death and destruction littering the fields.

The latest fiendishly difficult action roleplaying game from FromSoftware, Elden Ring landed on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC in February last year, and had sold 20 million copies as of last week. Lauded by critics and fans alike, it won the Game of the Year award at December's Game Awards show.